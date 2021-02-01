PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4623 (vs. yesterday at 6.4709)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan mid-rate for the trading session ahead.

Reuters estimate from their survey was 6.4628, Bloomberg 6.4602

PBOC add in 100bn yuan through 7-day RRs in open market operations
  • 2bn mature today
  • thus a net 98bn injection and a slight easing of the liquidity constraints. 
Watching now to see how the overnight repo rates respond ... this is not a large injection by any means and the rate hit above 10% on Friday. 
