PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4623 (vs. yesterday at 6.4709)
People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan mid-rate for the trading session ahead.Reuters estimate from their survey was 6.4628, Bloomberg 6.4602
PBOC add in 100bn yuan through 7-day RRs in open market operations
- 2bn mature today
- thus a net 98bn injection and a slight easing of the liquidity constraints.
Watching now to see how the overnight repo rates respond ... this is not a large injection by any means and the rate hit above 10% on Friday.