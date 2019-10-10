PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0730 (vs. yesterday at 7.0728)
People's Bank of China holding the onshore yuan fairly steady going into trade talks with the US
Oh speaking of the trade talks …. what an evening in Washington! Chronology is from the bottom up ICYMI:
- Fox doubling down on the early finish to the trade talks
- US-China trade talk early finish speculation - "an open question"
- Fox reports that yes, Chinese Trade Team will leave after one day of talks on Thursday
- White House says reports of one day trade talks are incorrect
- Trade talks latest - no progress, talks cut short. here is what's next.
- ICYMI - bad news on US/China trade talks prompting risk off moves
- HK press says US-China talks are expected to last for only one day! No progress made.