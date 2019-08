People's Bank of China edge the CNY a little lower. Not much in it.

The trend is USD/CNY higher each day, but not by as much as expected. Contunues again today.





In open market operations, the PBOC inject 60bn yuan through 7-day reverse repos

note that 60bn mature today, thus net zero













"Yes, Mr. President, 7.0835 is what the PBOC asked me to tell you."

