PBOC's Yi says that current yuan exchange rate is at an appropriate level

Comments by PBOC governor, Yi Gang





China won't engage in competitive currency devaluation

Will not use yuan as a tool to cope with external disturbances, such as trade tensions

Says that fluctuations in the yuan exchange rate are driven by the market

Will keep yuan exchange rate stable on a balanced and reasonable level

Will maintain stability and consistency of FX management policies

Confident that the yuan will continue to be a strong currency

That remains the "official" tagline by China since about forever now but really, we all know what's up. To attribute the yuan weakening beyond 7.00 per dollar today after Trump's latest tariffs escalation to be a coincidence is a bit too far-fetched.



