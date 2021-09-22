Powell opening statement: A gradual taper that concludes around the middle of next year is likely to be appropriate

Job gains have been very strong but in August they slowed down markedly, particularly in leisure and hospitality

Virus fears weighing on employment growth but should diminish over time

Inflation is elevated and will likely remain so for months before moderating

Supply bottlenecks have been larger and longer lasting than anticipated

Supply bottlenecks will abate and inflation should fall back towards goals

Indications of longer-term inflation expectations still consistent with longer-run goals



The early comments are generally "on the one hand.... on the other hand."





Whenever I see the word 'still' in a forecast, it's a red flag that doubts have crept in.





More:



No decisions were made on taper

A gradual tapering process that concludes around the middle of next year is likely to be appropriate

That's the clearest guidance on tapering yet. It implies a $20 billion taper at each meeting starting around December. I'm surprised that he laid out a plan here but it strongly implies a taper starting this year and gives us the pace. Once the taper is done, rate hikes are on the table. Officials are trying to disconnect the two but with the dots moving forward and the taper done at this time next year, hikes are certainly in play.

