Powell opening statement: A gradual taper that concludes around the middle of next year is likely to be appropriate
Highlights of the opening statement
- Job gains have been very strong but in August they slowed down markedly, particularly in leisure and hospitality
- Virus fears weighing on employment growth but should diminish over time
- Inflation is elevated and will likely remain so for months before moderating
- Supply bottlenecks have been larger and longer lasting than anticipated
- Supply bottlenecks will abate and inflation should fall back towards goals
- Indications of longer-term inflation expectations still consistent with longer-run goals
The early comments are generally "on the one hand.... on the other hand."
Whenever I see the word 'still' in a forecast, it's a red flag that doubts have crept in.
More:
- No decisions were made on taper
- A gradual tapering process that concludes around the middle of next year is likely to be appropriate