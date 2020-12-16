Powell opening statement: We will continue to provide powerful support until the recovery is complete

Spending on household goods has recovered but spending on services still lower



Recovery has been quicker than expected

Forecasts have been boosted since Sept

Will not lose sight of millions out of work

Outlooks is extraordinarily uncertain and depends on the virus

It remains difficult to assess timing and scope of vaccine rollout

Next few months are likely to prove very challenging

Fewer at the Fed see risks to the downside than in Sept

If progress to our goals were to slow, our policy is designed to react

It will take 'awhile' to get back to levels in economy and employment from the beginning of 2020

We are committee to using full range of tools

I don't think the change in downside risks is material. Few people would disagree with that assessment.

