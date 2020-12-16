Powell opening statement: We will continue to provide powerful support until the recovery is complete

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Highlights from the Chairman

Powell Dec 16 2020
  • Spending on household goods has recovered but spending on services still lower
  • Recovery has been quicker than expected
  • Forecasts have been boosted since Sept
  • Will not lose sight of millions out of work
  • Outlooks is extraordinarily uncertain and depends on the virus
  • It remains difficult to assess timing and scope of vaccine rollout
  • Next few months are likely to prove very challenging
  • Fewer at the Fed see risks to the downside than in Sept
  • If progress to our goals were to slow, our policy is designed to react
  • It will take 'awhile' to get back to levels in economy and employment from the beginning of 2020
  • We are committee to using full range of tools
I don't think the change in downside risks is material. Few people would disagree with that assessment.

