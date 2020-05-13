Powell Q&A: We've learned about inflation behavior with rates low

Powell speaks with Adam Posen from the Peterson Institute:





Powell's first point was that the Fed learned that it can keep rates low and let the unemployment rate fall to low levels without generating inflation.





Over the course of the next month or so unemployment will peak

Unemployment could drop sharply but will remain 'well above' previous low



Economy should substantially recover once the virus is under control, no reason we can't get back to very low unemployment but it will take some time



The Fed will wait-and-see on full employment in the future

The time to take action on debt and deficits is during good times





