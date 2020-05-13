Powell Q&A: We've learned about inflation behavior with rates low

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Powell speaks with Adam Posen from the Peterson Institute:

Powell speaks with Adam Posen from the Peterson Institute:

Powell's first point was that the Fed learned that it can keep rates low and let the unemployment rate fall to low levels without generating inflation.

  • Over the course of the next month or so unemployment will peak
  • Unemployment could drop sharply but will remain 'well above' previous low
  • Economy should substantially recover once the virus is under control, no reason we can't get back to very low unemployment but it will take some time
  • The Fed will wait-and-see on full employment in the future
  • The time to take action on debt and deficits is during good times

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose