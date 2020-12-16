Powell Q&A: We won't associate 'substantial further progress' with numbers

Powell answers questions





New guidance is powerful



Employment will need to be 'substantially' closer to full employment

Lowering bond buys 'is some ways off'

When we see that progress we will say so 'well in advance' of tapering

We feel like our purchases, right now we're providing a great deal of stimulus



Any time we feel more purchases will help economy, we will do it

Doing a BOC-style twist where they lower purchases but extend maturity 'isn't high on our list' of possibilities

The case for fiscal policy action is "very, very strong"

My expectation is H2 2021 US economy will be strong

Some of the demand for housing may be pent-up

Many homebuilders we met with said they've never seen anything like it

Housing prices aren't a financial stability concern

We're aiming for an inflation overshoot but it will take some time to get there. Would it really shift the timeline by changing composition of asset purchases?

Markets have found the Fed credible on the new inflation framework, I'm pleased by how markets have moved

We do have the ability to buy more bonds and the day to use it may come

'We remain open' to increasing purchases or moving to longer maturities but we think current stance is appropriate

We think our guidance today will provide support



It looks like at this time that what is needed is fiscal policy

It's fanciful to think that the Fed would ever nail itself down with action tied to hard numbers.

On inflation, he indicated that the Fed would look through a jump in 2021 inflation.





