Powell Q&A: We won't associate 'substantial further progress' with numbers
Powell answers questions
- New guidance is powerful
- Employment will need to be 'substantially' closer to full employment
- Lowering bond buys 'is some ways off'
- When we see that progress we will say so 'well in advance' of tapering
- We feel like our purchases, right now we're providing a great deal of stimulus
- Any time we feel more purchases will help economy, we will do it
- Doing a BOC-style twist where they lower purchases but extend maturity 'isn't high on our list' of possibilities
- The case for fiscal policy action is "very, very strong"
- My expectation is H2 2021 US economy will be strong
- Some of the demand for housing may be pent-up
- Many homebuilders we met with said they've never seen anything like it
- Housing prices aren't a financial stability concern
- We're aiming for an inflation overshoot but it will take some time to get there. Would it really shift the timeline by changing composition of asset purchases?
- Markets have found the Fed credible on the new inflation framework, I'm pleased by how markets have moved
- We do have the ability to buy more bonds and the day to use it may come
- 'We remain open' to increasing purchases or moving to longer maturities but we think current stance is appropriate
- We think our guidance today will provide support
- It looks like at this time that what is needed is fiscal policy
On inflation, he indicated that the Fed would look through a jump in 2021 inflation.