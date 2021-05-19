"Powell to talk taper at Jackson Hole" analyst notes getting trotted out again

This will be a recurring Federal Reserve theme from analysts. I warned about the tedium to come way back in April:

Jackson Hole is in August and the chatterers are already hot on the rumour that Powell will signal a taper in Q4. Settle in for four months of this ahead! LOL.

And just this week I gave the heads up on taper talk in my preview of the minutes

While Fed Dallas head Kaplan does not have a vote on the FOMC this year he does have a voice in deliberations and it'd be surprising if he said nothing at all on taper talk timing.

Now scanning notes following the FOMC Minutes released Wednesday US time I see the Jackson Hole theme has been rekindled. Powell to talk about it there, actual taper to come later is the current "hot take".





There is, of course, nothing wrong with this. Analysts are gonna be analysts, after all. If you are trading though, don't use this as an excuse to sit on your hands until late August awaiting developments!









ICYMI: