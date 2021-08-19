Powell's Jackson Hole speech is set for Aug 27

He will speak at 10 am ET (1400 GMT)

The schedule for the full Jackson Hole symposium isn't out yet but Reuters reveals that Fed Chair Jerome Powell's highly-anticipated speech will be on Friday, August 27 at 10 am ET. The topic will be "the economic outlook".





We also know that central bankers from other countries generally won't be attending, so that's likely to be the only big speech of the event, which runs form the 26th to 28th.





Here's a picture of Powell with Mark Carney at Jackson Hole in better times.



