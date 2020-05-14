Q: How long before Fed Chair Powell caves in and sends rates negative? A: Q1 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Market pricing continues to paint negative Federal Reserve rates beginning in 2021.

Overnight, S&P (and other indices) cranked up the gains. As did gold. 

Powell spoke on Wednesday at the Peterson Institute. In brief (this was covered extensively on Wednesday, just in summary):
  • wants to use Fed policy tools to the fullest until the recovery is beginning
  • but gave a big "No" to negative rates ... "This is not something we are looking at"
But, Powell also:
  • sounded very pessimistic on the outlook, comments along the line that the 
  • recovery may a long time to get momentum behind it, liquidity issues may become  solvency issues  - these are very damaging both short- and long-term 

Meanwhile we have President Trump urging negative rates (and Trump has a history of getting his way with Powell). 

So, negative rates, yes or no folks? Comments welcome.

Federal Reserve trump powell



See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose