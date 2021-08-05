Q&A from BOE Bailey: Reduction in balance sheet is not a substitute for higher rates
- Reduction balance sheet is not a substitute for higher interest rates
- Useful to have a predictable path for reversing QE
- If we stuck with 1.5% threshold for reversing QE, that would be tantamount to saying we were never doing it
- We expect equilibrium interest rates to be very low for foreseeable future
- we will use the bank rate has the active tool
- Ramsden: 0.5% threshold for stopping guilt reinvestment is a more automatic threshold than the 1% for selling guilt
- News on inflation is growing number of supply bottlenecks. We've also seen more evidence of labor vacancies since June
- Difference on MPC is not one of fundamental view on stance, but interpretation
- we have not had a financial stability problem through Covid, nor anywhere around the world
- it is not useful to think of effective lower bound as a single number
- if economy suffers negative shock after BOE starts to reverse QE could restart QE,
- cannot precisely define what a modest tightening of policy would be
- Delta variant has contributed to slight flattening of growth path
- We are highly focused on import prices
- Broadbent: breakeven measures of inflation have been pretty stable, the most important measure of inflation. Brexit effect on prices are likely to be much smaller than global Covid FX