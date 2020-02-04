RBA announce no change to the cash rate, as expected

Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision for February 2020

Cash rate left at 0.75%

Headlines via Reuters: RBA says to ease policy if needed to support sustainable growth

says rates to remain low for extended period

says will monitor developments in labour markets

lower cash rate has put downward pressure on a$

low rates are boosting asset prices which should lead to increased spending

scenario for Australian economy to grow by 2.75% this yr; 3% next year

central scenario for underlying inflation to be close to 2% in 2020 and 2021

says signs of a turnaround in housing market, especially in sydney and melbourne

says bushfires, coronavirus will temporarily weigh on growth

says consumption growth expected to pick up gradually

unemployment expected to remain around current level for some time

wage growth expected to remain at current level for some time

too early to determine how long-lasting the impact from coronavirus will be

China-US trade, technology dispute, coronavirus are all sources of uncertainty for global growth Full text of the Statement by Philip Lowe, Governor: Monetary Policy Decision





