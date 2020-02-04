RBA announce no change to the cash rate, as expected

Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision for February 2020

  • Cash rate left at 0.75%

Headlines via Reuters: 

  • RBA says to ease policy if needed to support sustainable growth
  • says rates to remain low for extended period
  • says will monitor developments in labour markets
  • lower cash rate has put downward pressure on a$
  • low rates are boosting asset prices which should lead to increased spending
  • scenario for Australian economy to grow by 2.75% this yr; 3% next year
  •  central scenario for underlying inflation to be close to 2% in 2020 and 2021
  • says signs of a turnaround in housing market, especially in sydney and melbourne
  • says bushfires, coronavirus will temporarily weigh on growth
  • says consumption growth expected to pick up gradually
  • unemployment expected to remain around current level for some time
  • wage growth expected to remain at current level for some time
  • too early to determine how long-lasting the impact from coronavirus will be
  • China-US trade, technology dispute, coronavirus are all sources of uncertainty for global growth

Full text of the Statement by Philip Lowe, Governor: Monetary Policy Decision


There is no press conference. There never is following the RBAS meeting. 

