RBA 'bias index' says further rate cuts to come

The bias index is a tool used by ANZ. See below for a brief explanation, but, in very brief, it tracks changes in language used by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The latest from ANZ says more cuts on the way:









----

How it works:





We have used statistical techniques to analyse the language in the RBA's post-board meeting statements. From this we have constructed a measure of the RBA's bias - our RBA Bias Index. This index provides a clear signal about the likely change in the cash rate over the coming 6-12 months. It also leads changes in market pricing of the RBA cash rate.













