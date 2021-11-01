RBA bought bonds again today, but none of the April 2024
- Purchases are conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week, excluding public holidays.
RBA purchases today were in the previously announced 5- to 7-year timeframe, 1.6bn AUD amount.
--The RBA has given up on its 0.1% target for the April '24 Australian Commonwealth Government Bond. ICYMI last week:
- The April 2024 Australian Commonwealth Government Bond is the 'target' yield bond. The target was 0.1% yield.