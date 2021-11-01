RBA bought bonds again today, but none of the April 2024

I posted on Friday about the Reserve Bank of Australia's bond buying timetable each week:

Purchases are conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week, excluding public holidays. More on the schedule can be found at the RBA website here. ICYMI, the RBA has a bond-buying schedule:





RBA purchases today were in the previously announced 5- to 7-year timeframe, 1.6bn AUD amount.





RBA not buying April 2024 Australian government bonds today

The April 2024 Australian Commonwealth Government Bond is the 'target' yield bond. The target was 0.1% yield.

With no RBA intervention the yield skyrocketed: Australian April 2024 bond yield is 0.5%, 5 times higher than the RBA target The 'no rate hike until 2024' promise from the RBA will not last much longer:

The RBA has given up on its 0.1% target for the April '24 Australian Commonwealth Government Bond.