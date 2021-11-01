RBA bought bonds again today, but none of the April 2024

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

I posted on Friday about the Reserve Bank of Australia's bond buying timetable each week:

ICYMI, the RBA has a bond-buying schedule:
  • Purchases are conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week, excluding public holidays.
More on the schedule can be found at the RBA website here.

RBA purchases today were in the previously announced 5- to 7-year timeframe, 1.6bn AUD amount. 

The RBA has given up on its 0.1% target for the April '24 Australian Commonwealth Government Bond. ICYMI last week:
With no RBA intervention the yield skyrocketed:The 'no rate hike until 2024' promise from the RBA will not last much longer:
