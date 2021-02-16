RBA February meeting minutes - very significant monetary support to be needed for some time

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting earlier in the month.

On the currency says:
  • board concluded ending RBA bond buying would put "significant" upward pressure on AUD
  • AUD 'noticeably lower than it would have been without the November stimulus package
More, Headlines via Reuters: 

  • cash rate to be kept at 10 bps as long as is necessary
  • will not raise cash rate until inflation sustainably in 2-3% target band
  • does not expect to reach targets for unemployment, inflation until 2024 at the earliest
  • sustained period of labour market tightness needed to lift wage growth, inflation
  • liaison suggested it will be some time before wage freezes to end, public sector pay also restrained
  • board noted RBA balance sheet to GDP still lower than most other advanced economies
  • benefits from low rates outweighed risks from more leverage, rising house prices
  • few signs of deterioration in home lending standards, would be monitored closely

Full text:  

--- 
Scanning through the Minutes it does appear there are the beginnings of a discussion about the trade-off between low rates and asset price risk


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose