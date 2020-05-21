RBA Gov. Lowe says remain prepared to scale up bond purchases again if necessary

Nothing specific from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe, just a mixture of pep talk and general observation.

Australian financial system is resilient and is well placed to deal with covid-19

capital and liquidity buffers that exist are available to be drawn upon if required to support the economy

important that lenders continue to support the flow of credit to the economy

the future remains unusually uncertain

one obvious source of uncertainty is the pace at which the various restrictions are eased

another source of uncertainty is the level of confidence that people have about their future

critical issue for us here in Australia is restoring people's confidence

we remain prepared to scale up bond purchases again if necessary

there is a limit to what can be achieved with monetary policy



Meanwhile, AUD continues its dribble lower for the session.







