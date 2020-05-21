RBA Gov. Lowe says remain prepared to scale up bond purchases again if necessary

Nothing specific from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe, just a mixture of pep talk and general observation.

  • Australian financial system is resilient and is well placed to deal with covid-19
  • capital and liquidity buffers that exist are available to be drawn upon if required to support the economy
  • important that lenders continue to support the flow of credit to the economy
  • the future remains unusually uncertain
  • one obvious source of uncertainty is the pace at which the various restrictions are eased
  • another source of uncertainty is the level of confidence that people have about their future
  • critical issue for us here in Australia is restoring people's confidence
  • we remain prepared to scale up bond purchases again if necessary
  • there is a limit to what can be achieved with monetary policy
  Meanwhile, AUD continues its dribble lower for the session. 


