RBA Gov Lowe says inflation probably will be back in target band next quarter
- Its a concern inflation has been below "2 point something" for a while
- Inflation would probably be back to 2% next qtr and then bounce around 2$ for a while
- its a slow gradual process to revive inflation back to target
- it would not be appropriate to lower our inflation target just so we can say we've met it
- we would not raising inteerst rates until we are confident inflation is back at the 2 point something range
