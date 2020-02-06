RBA Gov Lowe says inflation probably will be back in target band next quarter

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Low continues … 

  • Its a concern inflation has been below "2 point something" for a while
  • Inflation would probably be back to 2% next qtr and then bounce around 2$ for a while
  • its a slow gradual process to revive inflation back to target 
  • it would not be appropriate to lower our inflation target just so we can say we've met it
  • we would not raising inteerst rates until we are confident inflation is back at the 2 point something range 


Yeah the 2 point something thing is really what he is saying.


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose