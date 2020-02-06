RBA Gov Lowe says inflation probably will be back in target band next quarter

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Low continues …

Its a concern inflation has been below "2 point something" for a while

Inflation would probably be back to 2% next qtr and then bounce around 2$ for a while

its a slow gradual process to revive inflation back to target

it would not be appropriate to lower our inflation target just so we can say we've met it

we would not raising inteerst rates until we are confident inflation is back at the 2 point something range









Yeah the 2 point something thing is really what he is saying.







