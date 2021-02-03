RBA Gov Lowe says there was a risk of upward pressure on AUD if did not extend QE

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe speaking, topic is "The Year Ahead", at National Press Club of Australia Conference, Canberra





Headlines via Reuters:





says "very significant" monetary support to be maintained for some time

says cash rate will be maintained at 10 basis points as long as is necessary

going to be some years before goals for inflation, unemployment are achieved

do not expect to meet goals before 2024, possible it will be later than this

would have been "unwelcome upward pressure" on A$ without QE extension

will consider shifting yield target from April 2024 bond to Nov 2024 later this year

would consider extending TFF, but may not be needed

says board has no appetite to go into negative rate territory

says closely monitoring lending standards in housing market

would be concerned at any deterioration in standards, though few signs at moment

says economic recovery started earlier, has been stronger than we were expecting

says still very substantial spare capacity in the Australian economy

says low inflation, wage growth likely to be with us for some time

says GDP trend to be restrained by lowest population growth since WWI

sees unemployment at 6% by end of 2021, around 5.25% by mid 2023

aggregate household income to decline as fiscal pandemic support payments unwind

says households have bigger financial buffers than previously

says need to see recovery in private business investment







