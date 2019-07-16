RBA July meeting minutes due soon - to confirm no further easing imminent

The first part of the headline is a fact, due at 0130GMT

The second part is my conjecture.
But I reckon its pretty well founded after two consecutive cuts (June and July).
Lowe said the Bank will be monitoring the economic developments in coming months. So, for now, the RBA is back to wait and see mode.

Also, we are yet to see the many prongs of stimulus kick in. Wait   for    it    ….
