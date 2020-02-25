RBA meet March 3 - preview (spoiler, wait for an April rate cut). And a target for the AUD.

A note on the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting via Capital Economics

  • They tip unchanged next Tuesday
  • But look for a cut in April, then again in July
Main ppints from CE:
  • RBA remains concerned that cutting rates further will undermine financial stability
  • But coronavirus outbreak set to dampen activity and unemployment will climb further

On that first point:
  • we don't think that the RBA's concerns about financial stability are an insurmountable hurdle
  • housing finance commitments have rebounded  …  consistent with housing credit growth remaining very subdued
On AUD/USD:
  • we think it may fall to US$0.65 by the end of the year
