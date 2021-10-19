RBA minutes: Economic recovery is likely to be slower than in late 2020/early 2021
Reserve Bank of Australia October monetary policy meeting minutes
- Says its central estimate is that the economy will return to growth in December quarter of 2021, and to its pre-delta path in H2 of 2022
- says the delta variant interrupted the recovery of the Australian economy
- less accommodative monetary policy would, all else being equal, see lower housing prices and credit growth but it would result in fewer jobs and lower wages growth
- reiterates that will not hike rates until the CPI is stable within the 2-3% target band
Full text: