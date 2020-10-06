RBA monetary policy announcement due at 0330GMT - preview (spoiler - on hold)

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lower will provide his statement alongside the decision at the same time.

There is no press conference. There never is, but folks do ask me from time to time.

Five hours after the RBA announcement is the government budget announcement. This is one of the major reasons the RBA is expected to leave policy unchanged today - they'll be wanting to factor in fiscal moves to projections before deciding on the next rate cut and other further easing measures (which do seem baked in, perhaps as early as the November meeting).





expect the RBA to keep the cash rate/YCC target at 0.25% but for the Bank to highlight it continues to assess the merits of further monetary measures

The reason the RBA is likely to keep policy unchanged at this meeting is to assess the Federal and state budgets over the coming month before potentially announcing further easing at the Nov meeting

Deutsche Bank expect no change in policy

but watching for clues about whether a rate cut might yet be delivered by the end of the year

Standard Chartered expect the RBA to keep the policy cash rate unchanged at 0.25%

Market expectations have swayed following Deputy Governor Debelle’s mid-September speech, before settling at our forecast of a November rate cut.

We believe the RBA will cut the policy rate to 0.10% in November, while also adjusting the rate of its term funding facility and the target yield on three-year government bonds to 0.10%. It is also likely to reduce the interest rate paid on exchange settlement balances to between 2-5bps.

Pausing in October will provide the RBA with crucial information on the labour market recovery under the revised JobKeeper and JobSeeker programmes, as well as the recovery in Victoria as the state is likely opened up (albeit slowly) in October.”





