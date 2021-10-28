RBA not buying April 2024 Australian government bonds today

Last week the Reserve Bank of Australia did buy the bond in an attempt to drive down yields.

Yields rose again after the CPI data yesterday came in hotter than expected.





Reserve Bank of Australia not buying the bond today though. The April 2024 Australian Commonwealth Government Bond is the 'target' yield bond. Yield up (price down) on the lack of intervention from the RBA.





The RBA is buying 7 to 10 yr bonds today, circa AUD 1.6bn - this had been pre-announced.