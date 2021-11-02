RBA November 2 monetary policy announcement - ends April 2024 Bond 0.1% target

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe statement full text is here:

Statement by Philip Lowe, Governor: Monetary Policy Decision





Note - Governor Lowe will give a news conference at 4pm Sydney time, which is 0500 GMT.





Some of the points made today by the statement:

to maintain the cash rate target at 10 basis points and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances at zero per cent

continue to purchase government securities at the rate of $4 billion a week until at least mid February 2022

discontinue the target of 10 basis points for the April 2024 Australian Government bond





Australian economy is recovering after the interruption caused by the Delta outbreak.

As vaccination rates increase even further and restrictions are eased, the economy is expected to bounce back relatively quickly.

The central forecast is for GDP growth of 3 per cent over 2021 and 5½ per cent and 2½ per cent over the following two years.





One important source of uncertainty continues to be the possibility of a further setback on the health front.





The Delta outbreak caused hours worked in Australia to fall sharply, but a bounce-back is now underway.

many firms are now hiring, which will boost employment over coming months

central forecast is for the unemployment rate to trend lower over the next couple of years, reaching 4¼ per cent at the end of 2022 and 4 per cent at the end of 2023.

Inflation has picked up, but in underlying terms is still low, at 2.1 per cent. The headline CPI inflation rate is 3 per cent and is being affected by higher petrol prices, higher prices for newly constructed homes and the disruptions in global supply chains. A further, but only gradual, pick-up in underlying inflation is expected. The central forecast is for underlying inflation of around 2¼ per cent over 2021 and 2022 and 2½ per cent over 2023.





Wages growth is expected to pick up gradually as the labour market tightens, with the Wage Price Index forecast to increase by 2½ per cent over 2022 and 3 per cent over 2023.





