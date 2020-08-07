RBA statement says sees pace of recovery slower than previously forecast

Reserve Bank of Australia Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP) August 2020

says board will not increase the cash rate target until progress is being made towards full employment, inflation target

forecasts y/y GDP at -6% for June, -6% for December, +5% Dec. 2021, +4% Dec. 2022

says board is committed to doing what it can to support jobs, incomes and businesses

forecasts unemployment 10% for Dec, 8.5% Dec 2021, 7% Dec 2022

forecasts CPI +1.25% for Dec, +1% Dec 2021, +1.5% Dec 2022

says further purchases of Australia govt bonds will be undertaken as necessary in secondary market

forecasts trimmed mean inflation +1% for Dec, +1% Dec 2021, +1.5% Dec 2022

says monetary financing of budget deficits is not an option under consideration in Australia

says forecasts assume cash rate, three yr yields target remain at current levels

says given the nature of the challenges posed by the pandemic, there was no need to adjust the mid-March package

says board has, however, not ruled out adjusting this package in the future if circumstances warranted says a gradual recovery in GDP is now underway across much of the country

says board continues to view negative interest rates as being extraordinary unlikely in Australia

says heightened activity restrictions in Victoria are likely to offset the pick-up in GDP

says the Australian dollar is now in a range that is broadly consistent with its fundamental determinants

says Victoria restrictions likely to reduce q3 GDP growth by at least 2 percentage points

says the pace of Australia's economic recovery is expected to be slower than previously forecast

says the measures taken to address the current outbreak in Victoria state will further delay the recovery Headlines via Reuters

As part of its review, the Board also discussed experience with a range of other possible monetary measures, including foreign exchange intervention and negative interest rates.

