RBA's Debelle - non-performing loans currently pose little risk
Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle
- mortgage arrears rate at 1%, low by historical, international standards
- mortgage arrears rates have been increasing in recent years, highest for around a decade
- says unlikely that national arrears rate will increase substantially from here
- says tighter lending standards placed downward pressure on arrears
- non-performing loans currently pose little risk to health of financial institutions
Headlines via Reuters,