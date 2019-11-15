RBA's Debelle - non-performing loans currently pose little risk

mortgage arrears rate at 1%, low by historical, international standards



mortgage arrears rates have been increasing in recent years, highest for around a decade



says unlikely that national arrears rate will increase substantially from here



says tighter lending standards placed downward pressure on arrears

non-performing loans currently pose little risk to health of financial institutions

risks that mortgage arrears currently pose to bank profitability ar low







