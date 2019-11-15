RBA's Debelle - non-performing loans currently pose little risk

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle


  • mortgage arrears rate at 1%, low by historical, international standards
  •  mortgage arrears rates have been increasing in recent years, highest for around a decade
  • says unlikely that national arrears rate will increase substantially from here
  • says tighter lending standards placed downward pressure on arrears
  • non-performing loans currently pose little risk to health of financial institutions
  • risks that mortgage arrears currently pose to bank profitability ar low

says risks that mortgage arrears currently pose to bank profitability are low
Headlines via Reuters,

debelle rba deputy governor

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose