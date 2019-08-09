RBA's Debelle says can see the impact of the lower AUD on parts of the economy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

RBA Governor Lowe had a few of his off siders with him at the testimony today.

Deputy Governor was one of them

Most of the headlines were hoigged by Lowe, but Debelle sneaking in a few commnts - one of which on the AUD. Along the lines it ssupportive for export sectors and import-replacing sectors … ie impacting some parsts of the economy. Of oucrse, impacts on the price of imporyed goods also.

With this the testimony wraps up. 

Hope someone buys the RBA folks a drink after that effort. 

