RBA's Debelle says can see the impact of the lower AUD on parts of the economy
RBA Governor Lowe had a few of his off siders with him at the testimony today.
Deputy Governor was one of them
Most of the headlines were hoigged by Lowe, but Debelle sneaking in a few commnts - one of which on the AUD. Along the lines it ssupportive for export sectors and import-replacing sectors … ie impacting some parsts of the economy. Of oucrse, impacts on the price of imporyed goods also.
With this the testimony wraps up.
Hope someone buys the RBA folks a drink after that effort.