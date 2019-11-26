RBA's Lowe: A long way from QE scenario happening

Further comments by Lowe on the day

There are a lot of positives in the economy

The important thing is to get inflation moving in the right direction

It is going to take a long time for wages to translate to inflation

The headline basically sums it up. As mentioned earlier, all this talk of unconventional policy is merely conjecture as we are miles and miles away before even seriously considering such measures to be adopted by the RBA.





AUD/USD has pared back all of its earlier gains with price now settling back to 0.6780 with the 100-hour MA @ 0.6791 keeping firm for the time being.



