RBA's Lowe: Now is not the time for higher interest rates

Comments by RBA governor, Philip Lowe





Fall in global interest rates had 'gravitational pull' on Australian rates

Resisting that 'pull' would have put upward pressure on Australian dollar

Pandemic will likely leave an extended period of higher unemployment

Recent local data better than expected, easing of restrictions lifted spirits

We are now on the road to an economic recovery





Let's see if there will be a more consistent narrative in future speeches in the coming weeks/months from the RBA.







AUD/USD is little changed, still hovering around 0.7300 on the more positive risk mood on the session with the dollar also keeping slightly softer.