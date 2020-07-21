RBA's Lowe says the AUD is broadly in line with fundamentals
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe
Speech title is:
COVID-19, the Labour Market and Public Sector Balance Sheets(full text at that link)
- says have turned the corner on jobs, but path ahead will be bumpy
- unemployment rate likely to increase further, even with recovery underway
- board reviewed some alternative monetary policy options in July meeting, decided on no change
- says board has not ruled out future changes to policy if necessary
- says no need to intervene to push down a$, which is in line with fundamentals
- no change to board's view that negative interest rates in Australia are extraordinarily unlikely
- monetary financing of fiscal policy is not an option under consideration in Australia
- says government should use its balance sheet to smooth out pandemic shock
- Australian government able to finance itself in bond market, on very favourable terms
- govt borrowing for fiscal stimulus manageable, affordable and "the right thing to do"
- dealing with debt is something for the future, to be done through economic growth
- says RBA balance sheet has expanded to A$280 bln, up from a$180 bln prior to pandemic
- says banks have borrowed A$25 bln from term funding facility, expected to rise further
- market understands RBA prepared to use balance sheet in whatever quantity needed to maintain 3-yr yield target
No indication from Lowe he is perturbed by the shut down of a fifth of the economy.
more to come