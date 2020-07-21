RBA's Lowe says the AUD is broadly in line with fundamentals

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe

says have turned the corner on jobs, but path ahead will be bumpy

unemployment rate likely to increase further, even with recovery underway

board reviewed some alternative monetary policy options in July meeting, decided on no change

says board has not ruled out future changes to policy if necessary

says no need to intervene to push down a$, which is in line with fundamentals

no change to board's view that negative interest rates in Australia are extraordinarily unlikely

monetary financing of fiscal policy is not an option under consideration in Australia

says government should use its balance sheet to smooth out pandemic shock

Australian government able to finance itself in bond market, on very favourable terms

govt borrowing for fiscal stimulus manageable, affordable and "the right thing to do"

dealing with debt is something for the future, to be done through economic growth

says RBA balance sheet has expanded to A$280 bln, up from a$180 bln prior to pandemic

says banks have borrowed A$25 bln from term funding facility, expected to rise further

market understands RBA prepared to use balance sheet in whatever quantity needed to maintain 3-yr yield target



