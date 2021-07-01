RBC say policy is still supportive for US equities, but its shifting

Comments from RBC focused on equity markets, but more widely applicable nonetheless.

RBC canvas many factors influencing US sticks, both positive and negative, but on policy have this to say:

The economic backdrop is positive with above-average GDP growth anticipated for both 2021 and 2022, at levels that call for (approx) a 16% gain in the S&P 500 this year.

Near-term, we are worried about a possible peak in ISM. given recent signals from the 10 year and regional Fed surveys.

We are also watching COVID developments closely given a slight rise in new cases in the US and negative developments on variants.

Fiscal policy tilts positive in our view. with Biden still pursuing his Jobs and Families plans but the likelihood of corporate tax hikes coming down.

Monetary policy is in the process of shifting from positive to neutral.

Stocks still climb amid tapering/tightening, but P/E's also tend to flatten out during hiking cycles.

(bolding above mine)





Fed monetary policy is shifting, but at a glacial pace ... at least they are talking about talking about tapering.



