Responses to the RBNZ announcement continue - BNZ expect no further interest rate cuts from the Bank

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

BNZ had forecast a Reserve Bank of New Zealand  interest rate cut today and another in the first part of 2020

  • Changed their forecast now to no further rate cuts 
  • Do add that the balance of risk is heavily weighted to a further cut (citing prospect of growth missing RBNZ expectations)
Its been a busy session from the RBNZ:
