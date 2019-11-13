Responses to the RBNZ announcement continue - BNZ expect no further interest rate cuts from the Bank
BNZ had forecast a Reserve Bank of New Zealand interest rate cut today and another in the first part of 2020
- Changed their forecast now to no further rate cuts
- Do add that the balance of risk is heavily weighted to a further cut (citing prospect of growth missing RBNZ expectations)
Its been a busy session from the RBNZ:
- NZD jumps on the 'on hold' RBNZ interest rate decision
- RBNZ leave cash rate on hold - summary of statement
- RBNZ Gov. Orr: On hold decision was unanimous
- More from RBNZ Gov Orr - monetary policy is effective, see impacts coming through