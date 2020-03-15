RBNZ cuts key interest rate to 0.25% from 1.0% in emergency decision

Says OCR will remain at this level for at least 12 months

The RBNZ has started the week off by cutting rates by 0.75% to 0.25% (from 1.0%).





They say:

Virus impact on the economy is significant



NZ financial system remain sound

Government plans broad-based economic stimulus



If more stimulus required, prefer QE over rate cuts



Banking system continues to function normally



Committee agreed unanimously to keep OCR at 0.2.5 percent for at least 12 months



Central bank says there will be no OCR review on 25 March 2020

RBNZ delays the start of new capital requirements by 12 months

Will consider whether further delays are necessary

Taking action to help support lending in the economy

Expects banks to maintain lending



Estimates decision will allow NZ$47B more lending



I would guess that the global central bankers are in touch and that it the Federal Reserve may also announce a rate decision soon. On Friday, the market was pricing in nearly 100 bp cut.