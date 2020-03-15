RBNZ cuts key interest rate to 0.25% from 1.0% in emergency decision

Says OCR will remain at this level for at least 12 months

The RBNZ has started the week off by cutting rates by 0.75% to 0.25%  (from 1.0%).  

They say:
  • Virus impact on the economy is significant
  • NZ financial system remain sound
  • Government plans broad-based economic stimulus
  • If more stimulus required, prefer QE over rate cuts
  • Banking system continues to function normally
  • Committee agreed unanimously to keep OCR at 0.2.5 percent for at least 12 months
  • Central bank says there will be no OCR review on 25 March 2020
  • RBNZ delays the start of new capital requirements by 12 months
  • Will consider whether further delays are necessary
  • Taking action to help support lending in the economy
  • Expects banks to maintain lending
  • Estimates decision will allow NZ$47B more lending
I would guess that the global central bankers are in touch and that it the Federal Reserve may also announce a rate decision soon.  On Friday, the market was pricing in nearly 100 bp cut.  
