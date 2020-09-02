RBNZ Gov Orr says actively preparing a package of additional monetary policy tools

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr speech on the Bank's monetary policy response to COVID-19.

We are actively preparing a package of additional monetary policy tools to use if needed. This is to ensure that monetary policy will remain effective and operate without undue risk. The additional tools that could be deployed include, for example, negative wholesale interest rates, further quantitative easing, direct lending to banks, and ongoing forward guidance about our intentions.

We need banks to use their risk models, and capital and liquidity headroom, to support their customers' best long-term interests.



more to come



