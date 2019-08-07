RBNZ Gov. Orr says again negative rates are possibility

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr speaking to a parliament committee

Says negative rates are within the realm of possibility

easily within errors of margin of forecasts to end up in a position where negative interest rates needed to stimulate the economy

US-China trade war issue has lingered too long, creating global economic uncertainty











RBNZ Hawkseby (Assistant Governor/GM Economics, Financial Markets and Banking)

says near term growth will stay relatively subdued





Orr spoke on the potential for negative rates in his press conference, see bullets below for more.









If you missed yesterday's RBNZ action: