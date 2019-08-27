RBNZ Gov Orr says NZD exchange rate plays a significant role in competitiveness

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr writing a piece

Full text is here:

Main points: monetary policy remains as effective as ever

for small open economies like New Zealand, the exchange rate plays a significant additional role in competitiveness

recent OCR cut reflected an expected decline in trading partner growth, lower nz inflation expectations, and a global swing to lower interest rates

monetary policy has its limitations and needs to be partnered with broader fiscal and structural economic policy

says a lower than otherwise NZD will promote export earnings



Orr has not rested since the 50bp rate cut a couple of weeks ago. he has been all over the place with comments and speeches and such. earning his pay check he is.





The way to read this:

the exchange rate plays a significant additional role in competitiveness

is he'd be happy with a lower NZ dollar.





His effort at subtle jawboning.











