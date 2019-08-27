RBNZ Gov Orr says NZD exchange rate plays a significant role in competitiveness

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr writing a piece  

Full text is here: 

Main points:

  • monetary policy remains as effective as ever
  • for small open economies like New Zealand, the exchange rate plays a significant additional role in competitiveness
  • recent OCR cut reflected an expected decline in trading partner growth, lower nz inflation expectations, and a global swing to lower interest rates
  • monetary policy has its limitations and needs to be partnered with broader fiscal and structural economic policy
  • says a lower than otherwise NZD will promote export earnings 
Orr has not rested since the 50bp rate cut a couple of weeks ago. he has been all over the place with comments and speeches and such. earning his pay check he is. 

The way to read this: 
  • the exchange rate plays a significant additional role in competitiveness
is he'd be happy with a lower NZ dollar. 

His effort at subtle jawboning.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr writing a piece  


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose