RBNZ Governor Orr - still has plenty of ammunition

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of New Zealand  Gov Orr in an interview with CNN 

  • Very pleased with impact of QE, pointing to lower interest rates lower, flatter yield curve
Next steps could include 
  • an increase in the size of QE
  • increase the number of instruments that can be included in QE 
  • negative cash rate still a possibility
Confident that there are plenty of tools
  • the main game in town is about fiscal policy
Would be "very concerned" if restrictions on the domestic economy were reimposed in the case or a resurgence of COVID-19

