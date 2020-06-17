RBNZ Governor Orr - still has plenty of ammunition
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Gov Orr in an interview with CNN
- Very pleased with impact of QE, pointing to lower interest rates lower, flatter yield curve
Next steps could include
- an increase in the size of QE
- increase the number of instruments that can be included in QE
- negative cash rate still a possibility
Confident that there are plenty of tools
- the main game in town is about fiscal policy
Would be "very concerned" if restrictions on the domestic economy were reimposed in the case or a resurgence of COVID-19