RBNZ Governor Orr - still has plenty of ammunition

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Gov Orr in an interview with CNN

Very pleased with impact of QE, pointing to lower interest rates lower, flatter yield curve

Next steps could include

an increase in the size of QE

increase the number of instruments that can be included in QE

negative cash rate still a possibility

Confident that there are plenty of tools

the main game in town is about fiscal policy



Would be "very concerned" if restrictions on the domestic economy were reimposed in the case or a resurgence of COVID-19







