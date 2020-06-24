RBNZ leave the official cash rate on hold as expected, unchanged QE program

Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision for June 2020

OCR left at 0.25%

LSAP left at NZD 60bn

Policy committee is prepared to use additional monetary policy tools as necessary

will review large scale asset purchase amounts at regular intervals

More:



New Zealand has contained the spread of COVID-19 locally for now, enabling a relaxation of social restrictions and an earlier resumption of domestic economic activity than assumed in our May Monetary Policy Statement.

The Government's intended fiscal stimulus, announced in its May Budget, was also slightly larger than we assumed.

These outcomes give cause for some confidence but significant economic challenges remain.

The severe global economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is persisting, leading to lower economic activity, employment, and inflation abroad and in New Zealand.

The negative economic impact on New Zealand is exacerbated by the required international border restrictions, as the vast majority of the world battles to contain the pandemic.

The appreciation of New Zealand's exchange rate has placed further pressure on export earnings.

The main support for the economy in this environment is appropriately being provided through increased fiscal spending. However, monetary policy will continue to provide significant support.

the balance of economic risks remains to the downside.

Bolding is mine.





---





LSAP assets are New Zealand Government Bonds, Local Government Funding Agency Bonds, and NZ Government Inflation-Indexed Bonds.