RBNZ meeting tomorrow - where to for the NZD

Preview of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision due at 0200GMT on Wednesday 25 September 2019

Earlier:



And this:

Westpac have set out a number of scenarios and probabilities they assign:





Our hawkish scenario

20% chance

characterised by a statement bereft of any hint of further easing

NZD/USD up 1c.

Our dovish scenario

a 10% chance

a 25bp cut

Markets would be very surprise

NZD/USD would fall 1.5c

Neutral scenario

70% chance

easing bias

+25 pips for NZD/USD



