RBNZ meeting tomorrow - where to for the NZD
Preview of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision due at 0200GMT on Wednesday 25 September 2019
Earlier:
- RBNZ 25th September monetary policy announcement - preview
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting this week - preview. Jumbo cut and wait.
- NZD: rate meeting surprise on September 25?
And this:
Westpac have set out a number of scenarios and probabilities they assign:
Our hawkish scenario
- 20% chance
- characterised by a statement bereft of any hint of further easing
- NZD/USD up 1c.
Our dovish scenario
- a 10% chance
- a 25bp cut
- Markets would be very surprise
- NZD/USD would fall 1.5c
Neutral scenario
- 70% chance
- easing bias
- +25 pips for NZD/USD