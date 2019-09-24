RBNZ meeting tomorrow - where to for the NZD

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Preview of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision due at 0200GMT on Wednesday 25 September 2019

Earlier:
And this:
Westpac have set out a number of scenarios and probabilities they assign:

Our hawkish scenario
  • 20% chance
  • characterised by a statement bereft of any hint of further easing
  • NZD/USD up 1c.
 Our dovish scenario
  • a 10% chance
  • a 25bp cut
  • Markets would be very surprise
  •  NZD/USD would fall 1.5c
Neutral scenario
  • 70% chance
  • easing bias
  • +25 pips for NZD/USD
Preview of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision due at 0200GMT on Wednesday 25 September 2019
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose