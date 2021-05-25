RBNZ monetary policy meeting announcement due today, 26 May 2021 - preview

Reserve Bank of New Zealand statement coming up Wednesday at 0200 GMT, followed by Governor Orr's news conference at 0300 GMT

Even though the immediate end, or bringing forward the end-date for QE, would make a lot of common sense, we aren't expecting any policy adjustments.

However, a less dovish underbelly should be apparent as the Bank factors in a stronger global backdrop, a tighter labour market than it thought, higher near-term inflationary pressure and much more expansive fiscal policy than expected.

The challenge for the Bank will be to acknowledge the significant progress in meeting its dual inflation and employment mandates without scaring the market into over-reacting with a sharp lift in rates and NZD on the day. Even if the RBNZ remains overtly dovish, the market's dissection of the Bank's forecasts and any tweaks in language might be enough to give some support to the NZD on the day







