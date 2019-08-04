RBNZ monetary policy meeting Wednesday - preview of a foregone conclusion
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cash rate meeting is on August 7 2020.
- announcement is due at 0200GMT
- current cash rate is 1.5%
- consensus is for a 25bp cut, thus to 1.25%
I should stick a caveat on that headline, a 25bp cut is "almost a foregone conclusion" say KiwiBank analysts.
- and there is an 80 to 90% probability of another cut in November
Further out:
- cut to 0.75% a 60-70% probability (in early 2020)
citing:
- global uncertainties
- peers like the RBA likely to cut to 0.5%
- a softening domestic economy