RBNZ monetary policy meeting Wednesday - preview of a foregone conclusion

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cash rate meeting is on August 7 2020.

announcement is due at 0200GMT

current cash rate is 1.5%

consensus is for a 25bp cut, thus to 1.25%



I should stick a caveat on that headline, a 25bp cut is "almost a foregone conclusion" say KiwiBank analysts.

and there is an 80 to 90% probability of another cut in November

Further out:

cut to 0.75% a 60-70% probability (in early 2020)

citing: