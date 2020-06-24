RBNZ policy announcement set for 0200GMT - what to expect (spoiler, OCR on hold)

Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy meeting decision coming up.

Earlier previews:

While we count down, RBC thoughts:

RBNZ is universally expected to keep rates at 0.25%

Since the May meeting, activity data have been mixed, but the more important news RBNZ will have to take on board is the advanced state of reopening of the economy - NZ now has the loosest constraints on activity in G10, according to the Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker

We still think markets overprice the risk of negative rates in NZ ... if Governor Orr plays down this risk, NZD should outperform





