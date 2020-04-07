RBNZ will extend its asset purchasing program. QE to NZD 33bn total now.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand statement

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has added $3 billion of Local Government Funding Agency (LGFA) debt to its Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP). This represents approximately 30 percent of the total LGFA debt on issue, and takes the total size of the LSAP to $33 billion over 12 months.

(bolding above is mine)





RBNZ cite:

the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak continue to evolve.







RBNZ's MPC to revisit the program on May 13.