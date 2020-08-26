RBNZ's Hawkesby: A lot of work to do in order to achieve policy targets

Comments by RBNZ assistant governor, Christian Hawkesby





Looking to use balance sheet more

Balance sheet likely to remain large for a long period of time

This just mainly reaffirms the central bank's current stance, in which they will keep the QE tap flowing and that they aren't afraid to pursue more unconventional policies in order to bolster economic conditions amid the latest virus fallout.





With the RBNZ being more dovish, the kiwi has been the worst-performing major currency in August and is down by a little over 1% against the US dollar this month.



