RBNZ's Hawkesby says some economic data are surprising to the upside

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Hawkesby

  • Says there is still a lot of uncertainty about the economy 
  • Economy will require continued policy support
  • Economy still on life support to some extent
  • Global risks are still to the downside
  • Says lower NZD exchange rate could provide further stimulus is interest rates go negative 
  • lower bound on interest rates likely to change over time, will also depend on other policy tools being used

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose