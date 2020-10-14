RBNZ's Hawkesby says some economic data are surprising to the upside
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Hawkesby
- Says there is still a lot of uncertainty about the economy
- Economy will require continued policy support
- Economy still on life support to some extent
- Global risks are still to the downside
- Says lower NZD exchange rate could provide further stimulus is interest rates go negative
- lower bound on interest rates likely to change over time, will also depend on other policy tools being used