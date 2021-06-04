Reminder: FOMC blackout period begins tomorrow
The Fed isn't giving any extra clues on tapering before the June meeting
Powell's appearance today relates more to climate change and there aren't any other speakers on the agenda before the blackout period begins tomorrow.
There is a lot of anticipation ahead of the US jobs report later but to put short, it is yet another one of those releases that is distorted by the pandemic still.
As such, as much as there could be a big reaction and some reverberations in the market, it isn't going to help with the anxiety ahead of the 16 June FOMC meeting.