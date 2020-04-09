Reserve Bank of Australia Financial Stability Review

Says the financial system was in a strong starting position heading into the virus impacts and faces increased risks.





Headlines via Reuters: regulatory authorities have been working closely together to minimise the economic harm caused by the pandemic

says the exceptional measures taken to contain covid-19 are having a major effect on economic activity and the global financial system

Australian financial system enters this challenging period in a strong starting position

says financial market uncertainty is elevated

says capital levels are high and the banks' liquidity position has improved considerably over recent times

says heightened uncertainty related to the pandemic is compounding the usual volatility in financial markets

says banks have limited need to issue debt in the period immediately ahead

says banks also enter the downturn with high profitability and very good asset performance

says the covid-19 pandemic is putting the spotlight on a number of pre-existing global financial vulnerabilities says economic downturn, uncertainty and social distancing are likely to result in very little turnover in the housing market

says remains unclear how this will affect residential property prices

says with many staff working from home and from different locations, financial institutions face increased operational risks and may have less capacity to take on and manage market risk

says pandemic has changed the nature of some IT and cyber risks.

says Australian businesses generally have low levels of gearing and most have significant liquid assets

says in the period ahead, many households will find their finances under strain due to efforts to contain the virus

says more generally, tightened lending standards over the past five years or so have improved the quality of outstanding household debt

says with many staff working from home, financial institutions face increased operational risks

says fin institutions may have less capacity to take on and manage market risk

Full text:

The Financial Stability Review provides the Bank's assessment of the current condition of the financial system and potential risks to financial stability. It is issued half-yearly.

