Responses to the AUD jobs report out earlier: "calls into question the RBA’s optimism"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

A couple of bank analyst pieces on the Australian employment report:

WPAC makes note of
  • unemployment surprise dip in November and December has been fully reversed
  • Considerable labour market slack remains
  • Employment momentum has slowed,  considerably so, and is running below population growth
  •  This is broadly consistent with the overall economic backdrop - growth well below trend and arguably stuck around a 2% pace.
  • calls into question the RBA's optimism

CBA's take is not much different, says the report today reinforces their view of an April rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia but even March is a live meeting now. 

AUD has barely bounced at all:
ForexLive
