Reuters polling of analysts on the US - most see Fed on hold this year, next
This was a wide ranging set of poll questions, covering China, trade, economic growth, their outlook for the Federal Reserve...
In summary:
- initial trade deal between Washington and Beijing is unlikely to provide a significant boost to the U.S. economy and will only reduce the downside risk or at best help activity moderately
- growth and inflation outlook in the latest poll was little changed from the previous few months
- predictions for the Federal Reserve to remain on the sidelines this year and on expectations the next likely move would be a cut rather than a hike
- "It is almost a one-way bet on the Fed right now, that either they are on hold or they are easing this year. I mean there is virtually no chance of tightening," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. macro strategist at TD Securities.
