Reuters polling of analysts on the US - most see Fed on hold this year, next

This was a wide ranging set of poll questions, covering China, trade, economic growth, their outlook for the Federal Reserve...

In summary:

initial trade deal between Washington and Beijing is unlikely to provide a significant boost to the U.S. economy and will only reduce the downside risk or at best help activity moderately

growth and inflation outlook in the latest poll was little changed from the previous few months

predictions for the Federal Reserve to remain on the sidelines this year and on expectations the next likely move would be a cut rather than a hike

"It is almost a one-way bet on the Fed right now, that either they are on hold or they are easing this year. I mean there is virtually no chance of tightening," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. macro strategist at TD Securities.





